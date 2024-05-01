St. Susan Center Welcomes Donation of 40,000 Pounds of Food

The St. Susan Center has welcomed a donation of 40,000 pounds of food.

St. Susan Center Executive Director Cherie Rowland said Falconer native Sam Ognibene approached her a year ago about the possibility of the donation. She said the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints delivered the donation this week, “This food goes way beyond St. Susan’s. This will, as mentioned, go onto the broader Western New York. And we are going to share with other pantries. 40,000 pounds is amazing!”

Rowland said Feedmore WNY will be one of the organizations benefiting from the donation. She added all donated food items are shelf-stable and capable of lasting.

Feedmore WNY Chief Communications Officer Collin Bishop said the need for food nutritional assistance in the community is large, “The number of people facing food insecurity continues to grow. There is no zip code in Western New York or the state of New York where hunger does not exist, so a donation like this goes a long way.”

Bishop said Feedmore WNY handles food pantry distribution for Western New York, working with 400 partner agencies.

Since the beginning of the year, St. Susan’s has served over 16,000 meals, with plans to provide 60,000 meals by the end of 2024.