American Red Cross Reports Blood Supply at Lowest Supply In More Than a Decade

The American Red Cross says the current blood supply is experiencing its lowest supply in more than a decade.

Officials say at least 10,000 more donations are needed each week in the coming weeks to meet patient needs – ahead of the upcoming holiday season, which always presents seasonal challenges to blood collection.

Local blood donation events will take place at the Chautauqua Mall in Lakewood from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. on November 4th, 11th, and 19th.

Donors may schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-733-2767.

