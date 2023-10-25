Annual Chautauqua Safety Village Halloween Fun Fair Tonight

The annual Chautauqua Safety Village Halloween Fun Fair takes place tonight.

The event will run from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at the Safety Village on Route 394 in Ashville.

Admission is $5 per person with kids ages 2 and under free. Admission includes trick or treating among the 26 village buildings, crafts, train rides, and more. Food concessions also will be available.

Admissions will close at 6:45pm. The event will take place rain or shine and will be mostly outdoors.

For more information, contact (716) 338-0170.