Apple Sauce Pouches Recalled Due to High Lead Levels

The Food and Drug Administration has issued a recall and is investigating after several brands of apple sauce pouches were found to have high lead levels.

The recalls of several products were initiated after four children were found to have elevated blood lead levels, indicating potential acute lead toxicity. To date, seven cases of adverse events have now been found in five states. New York State is working with local health departments to determine if there are any cases in New York of children with elevated blood lead levels connected to the recalled product.

Apple puree and applesauce products that are affected include:

– WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Purée Pouches

– Schnucks Applesauce Pouches (cinnamon flavor and variety pack)

– Weis Cinnamon Applesauce Pouches (i.e., specific lots of UPC 041497216123)

These products were sold and distributed by multiple retailers, including Sam’s Club, Amazon, and Dollar Tree.

As this investigation is ongoing, consumers who have purchased these products should discard them immediately and contact their health care provider if their children may have eaten these recalled fruit pouches and/or have symptoms of lead toxicity.

For more information regarding the ongoing FDA investigation, visit: https://www.fda.gov/food/outbreaks-foodborne-illness/investigation-elevated-lead-levels-applesauce-pouches-november-2023