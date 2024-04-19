April is ‘Safe Digging Month’ in the U.S.

April is “Safe Digging Month” in the United States.

The New York State Public Service Commission is highlighting the importance of safe digging to remind excavators and contractors that State law requires them to call one of the State’s toll-free one-call centers before starting any digging, excavation, or demolition project.

The Commission also encourages homeowners to contact the State’s toll-free one-call center.

The keys to preventing damage to underground facilities are the two one-call notification systems that serve as communication links between contractors/excavators and the operators of underground facilities (local utilities and municipalities). UDig NY serves the upstate area.

For more information about UDig NY, visit https://udigny.org/. To place a mark-out request with UDig NY, call 1-800-962-7962.