An arrest has been made in a fatal shooting that happened in the village of Sinclairville.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said following the case going to Grand Jury, a suspect has been charged with 1st degree Manslaughter in the death of 19-year old Joseph Misciagno on July 5, 2022.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, has been arraigned and sent to jail without bail.