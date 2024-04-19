Audubon Community Nature Center Holding Volunteer Clean Up Day April 20

The Audubon Community Nature Center is inviting volunteers to help with maintenance projects as part of National Volunteer Month and Earth Day on April 20.

Registration to volunteer will take place between 9:00 and 9:15 a.m., Saturday, April 20. People can select a project to help with such as sprucing up the gardens, cleaning, grounds work, and more. This is a family-friendly event with something for all ages and abilities.

Work parties will tackle their jobs between 9:30 a.m. and noon. Lunch will be provided.

Participants are encouraged to wear clothes that can get dirty, dress for the weather – the event happens rain or shine – and bring work gloves if you have them.

Walk-ins are welcome, but registration ahead of time is appreciated: Call (716) 569-2345 during business hours or go to AudubonCNC.org and click through Programs and Events. Even though the program is free, you will need to click through check-out to complete your registration.

If there are other volunteer projects you would like to tackle – like caring for Audubon’s many animals, working with the education staff, helping with clerical work, gardening or working at festivals and events – you can contact Volunteer Coordinator Emily Nelson at (716) 569-2345 or ENelson@AudubonCNC.org.