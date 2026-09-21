Audubon Fall Birdseed Orders Due Sept. 27

Orders for the Audubon Community Nature Center’s Fall Birdseed Sale are due by September 27.

Unique to Audubon, Conewango Blend was developed by ACNC to attract favorite and common species of the region such as chickadees, cardinals, and titmice. There are also suet cakes for woodpeckers and a mix to attract finches.

Non-Nature Center members receive 10% off ACNC’s birdseed retail prices; Nature Center members receive an additional 10% off (20% total).

You can place your order by calling (716) 569-2345 during business hours, stopping by the Nature Center, or ordering online at AudubonCNC.org/shop.

Volunteers will load your seed into your vehicle when you pick it up on Saturday, October 17 between 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

Audubon’s Conewango Blend is available year-round in the Blue Heron Gift Shop and at Allegheny Outfitters, Warren; Ashville General Store, Ashville; Lighthouse Point Grocery, Mayville; and Wegmans, Jamestown.

To learn more about Audubon and its many programs, call (716) 569-2345, find Audubon Community Nature Center on Facebook, or visit AudubonCNC.org.