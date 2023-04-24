BBQ Fundraiser for Juneteenth Scholarship Fund Set for April 29

A barbecue fundraiser is set for Saturday, April 29 to support the Juneteenth Scholarship Fund.

The event will take place noon to 7:00 p.m. at the Morton Club located at 118 Pratt Avenue in Jamestown.

It will feature a basket raffle as well as beer and wine slushies.

Tickets are $15 and include a half chicken, a choice of potato or macaroni salad, baked beans, and a roll. They can be purchased at the door or presale by calling (716) 708-9942.

Juneteenth Organizer Regina Brackman said proceeds from the event and other Juneteenth events go to support the Juneteenth Scholarship fund, “I think it was in 2021, we were able to give away three $800 scholarships just based on assets of the events that we had and the money that was raised. Last year, we gave away three $1,000 scholarships. So, it seems like we’re progressing on the amount of the value of the scholarships that we can give away.”

Brackman said the scholarship is open to students in the Greater Jamestown region.

She said they’re still looking for volunteers to help at the fundraiser on April 29 and for Juneteenth as well. People who are interested can contact Regina at 716-499-5849.

For more information about Juneteenth activities in Jamestown, visit facebook.com/JtownJteenth