Dunkirk Receives $66,000 For Tree Plantings Through DEC

The City of Dunkirk is receiving $66,000 for tree planting through the state Urban and Community Forestry grant program.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced $2.4 million in urban forestry projects grants in celebration of Arbor Day and Earth Week. The grants build upon the Governor’s 2024 State of the State commitment to plant 25 million trees by 2033.

The $2.4 million in Urban and Community Forestry grants are administered by State Department of Environmental Conservation. They are specifically for tree planting and maintenance projects that provide critical support for urban forest managers to sustain and expand green infrastructure.