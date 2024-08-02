Bemus Point Restaurant Attempting To Reclaim Guinness World Record Title

A Bemus Point restaurant will attempt to regain its Guinness World Record title this weekend.

The Village Casino is attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the most chicken wings served in 24 hours between 5:00 p.m., Saturday, August 3 and 5:00 p.m., Sunday, August 4.

The goal is to serve 55,000 wings.

The Village Casino first claimed the record in 2018, when they served 42,210 wings in 24 hours. However, last year, a business in Wyoming took this record.

The event will include live music both days with kids activities taking place on Sunday.

Proceeds from the Wing Fest will benefit the Bemus Point Volunteer Fire Company.