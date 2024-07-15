Board of Elections Seeking Poll Workers For Election Day

The Chautauqua County Board of Elections is seeking new poll workers.

Board of Election Commissioners Luz Torres and Brian Abram have announced Summer 2024 Poll Worker Training.

Training is set to begin on Tuesday, July 30 and continues through Thursday, August 15.

Torres said, “This year will be the largest turnout of our four year cycle. We are always in need of new Poll Workers, but this year we will need even more individuals to supplement our workforce and help our veteran workers with the increased turnout.”

Current and new poll workers are asked to pick a training session that fits their schedule, no reservations are required. Workers only need to attend one session – each session provides the same information, including how to operate the Electronic Poll Book to check in voters, how to operate the voting machine and other topics that inspectors need to be knowledgeable in to provide services to the voters of Chautauqua County.

The Board of Elections will offer training in north, mid-county, and south county. The south county training takes place Tuesday, August 6 to Saturday, August 10 at Jamestown Community College’s Carnahan Theatre. Classes will be held at 1:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. There will also be a 9:00 a.m. class on Saturday.

The mid-county training will be offered at Ashville BOCES Hewes Center from Tuesday, August 13 to Thursday, August 15. Classes will be held at 1:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday. There will also be a 9:00 a.m. class on Thursday.

Training participants are asked to follow the “Board of Elections” signs to find the training room at each site.

Any registered member of the Democratic or Republican parties are able to be assigned to work as Election Inspectors. New workers must bring their Social Security Card, Driver’s License and Bank Information for Direct Deposit (cancelled check or routing information) to their training session. They will be provided with Direct Deposit forms and Employment Forms at the training session.

New workers will be assigned on Election Day, Tuesday, November 5, 2024 – side by side with veteran poll workers.

Poll Workers are paid $35 for attending the training session and are paid $15 per hour on Election Day, Tuesday, November 5. Poll Workers are asked to work from 5AM to the close of polls, usually around 9:30PM.

For more information, visit www.votechautauqua.com.