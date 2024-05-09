Boy Scouts Rebranding as Scouting America

The Boy Scouts of America has announced that it will rebrand to Scouting America to emphasize its commitment to inclusion.

The change will go into effect on February 8, 2025.

The announcement also comes as the organization celebrates the fifth anniversary of welcoming girls into Cub Scouting and Scouts BSA programs. Scouting America currently serves more than 176,000 girls and young women across all programs, including over 6,000 who have earned the rank of Eagle Scout.

Western New York Scout Council Scout Executive & CEO Gary Decker said, “Though our name will be new, our mission remains unchanged: we are committed to teaching young people the skills and values to be successful in life. This change is an important evolution as we seek to ensure that all youth and families feel welcome in Scouting.’

Scouting America’s ongoing goal is to provide young people with a safe environment where they can learn meaningful life skills and have fun, educational experiences, fostering their growth and future outcomes as leaders, and be prepared for life.

More than 130 million Americans have been through Scouting programs since its founding in 1910, and currently, more than 1 million youth, including both men and women, are served by 477,000 dedicated adult volunteers in local councils throughout the country. To date, more than 2.75 million youth have earned Scouting’s highest rank of Eagle Scout.