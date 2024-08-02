BPU Clarifies Court Filing Over Dow Street Substation Properties Assessment

The Jamestown Board of Public Utilities is clarifying a court filing over the assessment value of the Dow Street Substation properties.

BPU General Manager David Leathers said, “This week the City of Jamestown filed a petition with the State Supreme Court seeking judicial approval of the settlement announced in May of this year between the City and its BPU, the Town of Ellicott, the Village of Falconer and the Falconer Central School District, which resolved the annexation proceedings that had been pending for several years. The filing is not a new lawsuit and is not an adversarial act by the City, but rather a mutually agreed-upon step in the global resolution reached by these parties.”

The current assessment of the four real estate parcels that are part of the settlement is $6,592,856. The new assessment will be $5,274,284.80. The reduced assessment will be in place for 10 years.