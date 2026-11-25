The Jamestown Board of Public Utilities offices will be closed Thursday, November 26 and Friday, November 27 in observance of Thanksgiving.

There will be no garbage or plastic recycling collection on Thanksgiving Day (Thursday, November 26). Thursday collections will be made on Friday, November 27, and Friday collections will be made on Saturday, November 28.

BPU Customer Service will reopen at 9:00 a.m. Monday, November 30.

The BPU also encourages customers to sign up for the online customer portal, located at jamestownnybpu.gov, which allows users to make after-hours payments, monitor utility consumption, view bills, complete forms, and manage account information. Customers only need their most recent BPU bill to register.

Payments by phone may be made at any time by calling 716-661-1660, ext. 3. There are no additional fees when paying online or by phone.

Customers may leave checks or money orders in drop-off boxes located at the BPU’s drop box in the utility parking lot, 92 Steele Street; outside City Hall on Tracy Plaza; and inside the vestibule of the Jamestown Police Department entrance on Second Street.

For reports of trouble in all BPU Divisions at any time, customers may call 716-661-1640.