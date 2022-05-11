BPU Reschedules Falconer Water Main Flushing to May 12-13

The Jamestown Board of Public Utilities has rescheduled the Falconer flushing of water mains for Thursday, May 12 and Friday, May 13.

The Village flushing will take place after 8:00 p.m. Thursday, May 12, overnight into Friday, May 13. Flushing is expected to be completed by mid-day Friday.

The pre-flush usually conducted in Falconer will take place beginning at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, May 12. This pre-flush may affect customers in the areas of Aldren, Mapleshade, Ralph and Valmeere.

Customers are reminded that the Falconer flushing process can be expected to create discolored water in the Village and on the north side of Jamestown.