BPU’s Electric Division Earns Safety Award

The Jamestown Board of Public Utilities‘ Electric Division has earned the American Public Power Association (APPA) Safety Award of Excellence for safe operating practices in 2022.

The utility earned a First-Place award in the E category for electric utilities with 153,685 worker-hours of annual worker exposure.

This year, 283 electric utilities from across the country entered the annual Safety Awards. Entrants were placed in categories according to their number of worker hours and ranked based on incident-free records and the overall state of their safety programs and culture during 2022. The incidence rate is based on the number of work-related reportable injuries or illnesses and the number of worker hours during 2022, as defined by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

The Safety Awards have been held annually for more than 65 years. APPA is the voice of not-for-profit, community-owned utilities that power 2,000 towns and cities nationwide.