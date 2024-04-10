Brazil, Art Cloth & Craft Hosting ‘FUNdraiser’ For Chautauqua Watershed Conservancy

Two downtown Jamestown businesses are hosting a “FUNdraiser” for the Chautauqua Watershed Conservancy.

In an early celebration of Earth Day, Brazil Craft Beer and Wine Lounge and Art Cloth & Craft Boutique will donate 25% of all sales between 4:00 and 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 16 to the CWC.

Art Cloth Co-Owner Lauren Edwards said, “As business owners and nature lovers, we wanted to do our small part in raising funds and awareness for this local non-profit that does so much thankless work to preserve and enhance the quality of our beautiful Chautauqua County.”

In addition to boutique shopping, Art Cloth & Craft will host watershed themed crafts and activities presented by representatives of the organization.

Local musician and CWC Board member Bill Ward will perform live music at Brazil.

Those who visit the businesses will have a chance to win a prize package.

For more information about the Chautauqua Watershed Conservancy, visit chautauquawatershed.org.