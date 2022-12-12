Breastfeeding Accommodations Expanded in New York State

Governor Kathy Hochul has signed legislation expanding accommodations for breastfeeding in the workplace.

Hochul said that currently, employers must give reasonable break times and make reasonable efforts to provide a space for employees to pump breast milk, but this standard falls below the requirements in place for government employees. This legislation will ensure that all workplaces across the state have safe, clean pumping spaces by requiring employers to expand accommodations for breastfeeding.

The new law will also require employers to adopt a policy developed by the New York State Department of Labor regarding employee rights when breastfeeding in the workplace. Employers must provide the written policy to each employee upon hire and annually thereafter, as well as to employees returning to work after the birth of a child.