Brocton Receives State Funding for Water Main Replacement

The Village of Brocton has been approved a grant and loan to replace a water main on Central Avenue.

The funding is coming from $70 million in financial assistance for water infrastructure improvement projects across New York State that was approved by the Environmental Facilities Corporation Board of Directors.

Brocton will receive $395,520 in short-term market-rate financing and a$605,280 Water Infrastructure Improvement Act grant to replace approximately 3,400 linear feet of an 8-inch water main on Central Avenue.

