Buffalo Man Indicted in Execution-Style Shooting Death in Jamestown

A Buffalo man has been indicted by a Grand Jury in the shooting death of a Buffalo man in Jamestown.

Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt announced that 33-year old Darius Kadenhead of Buffalo was indicted and arraigned Tuesday, July 16 on a Second Degree Murder charge.

Kadenhead is accused of shooting 28-year old Marlon Clay at the Parkview Apartments on West Fourth Street in Jamestown in January.

Schmidt said, “Mr. Clay sustained a single gunshot wound to the back of the head. His body was later discovered by a tenant in the apartment complex who alerted police.” He said following an investigation, Kadenhead was arrested three days later in Buffalo.

Schmidt said, “The manner of his death suggests that Mr. Clay was executed. At the time Mr. Kadenhead is alleged to have committed this brutal, irreversible act, he had been on parole for only four months after having been released from state prison for a prior Manslaughter conviction. When Jamestown Detectives approached Mr. Kadenhead, he was found to be in possession of a loaded firearm and was then taken into custody on a parole violation and new weapon charge which is currently prosecuted by the Erie County District Attorney’s Office in consultation with me and my office.”

County Court Judge David Foley set bail for Kadenhead at $2.5 million cash, $5 million property bond, or $10 million secured by the posting of 10%.

Schmidt said Clay’s death was the first homicide of 2024, “Within the next three months, before we even closed out the month of April, a total of five confirmed homicides occurred in our relatively small community. This is more than the number of homicides which occurred in the City of Boston, Massachusetts through June, if you can believe that.”

Kadenhead is due back in court on August 5 for a discovery compliance conference.