Busti Bicentennial Celebrations Include Sock Hop, Golf Tournament in August

The town of Busti Bicentennial Celebrations continue in August with a “Sock Hop” and golf tournament.

The “Sock Hop” and Classic Car “Cruise-in” will take place starting at 5:00 p.m., Saturday, August 5 at Country Elegance Farms located at 3571 Mead Road. It will D.J. “Carmello” spinning tunes of the past — in particular the 1950s. Refreshments will be available courtesy of the Busti Fire Dept. Auxiliary. There is no admission fee.

The following weekend, on Saturday, August 12, a golf tournament will be held at South Hills Country Club located at 3108 Busti-Stillwater Road. The format will be a 4-person scramble. Registration begins at 9:00 a.m. with a 10:00 a.m. shotgun start. The cost is $400 per team. For more information, e-mail bustigolftournament@gmail.com

For more information on these events, visit the Town of Busti’s Bicentennial Facebook page or call the Busti Town Hall at (716) 763-8561.