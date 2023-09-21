Busti’s Bicentennial Celebration Grand Finale This Weekend

The grand finale for the town of Busti’s Bicentennial Celebration starts today and runs through this weekend.

Events at the Busti Firemen’s Grounds will start at 3:00 p.m. today with DJ music by Good Life Entertainment followed by local band, Happy Days, at 6:00 p.m. Amusement rides will start at 5:00 p.m and run until 9:00 p.m. Music and rides will start at the same times on Friday, September 22.

Carnival rides are being provided by Main Event Amusements with rides will be available to patrons on a “pay-one-price”; ticket for unlimited rides or a ticketed basis per ride.

The “Big Event” on Saturday, September 23 which will also coincide with the start of a two-day long Busti Apple Harvest Festival.

Town Supervisor Jesse Robbins says the day will begin with the Busti Bicentennial Parade at 10:00 a.m. on Busti-Sugar Grove Road. It will follow the same route as the annual Memorial Day Parade but continue into the firemen’s grounds on Lawson Road.

Amusement rides will open on Saturday at 1 p.m., and continue until 10 p.m. Music also will kick-off at 1 p.m., with performances until 10:00 p.m. when a fireworks display by Gibson Fireworks will take place.

A Community Church Service will take place at 9:00 a.m., Sunday, September 24, that is being organized by local churches.

Both the Bicentennial events and Apple Festival will then begin at 11:00 a.m. with amusement rides open at the firemen’s grounds until 5 p.m.

The Bicentennial festivities will include food, beverages, and a Southern Tier Brewery Beer Tent Thursday through Saturday.

For more information, call the Town Office at (716) 763-8561, or visit the town of Busti Facebook page.