Cannabis Dispensary Aiming For August Open in Jamestown

A new cannabis dispensary is hoping to be open in downtown Jamestown by the end of August.

Patient’s Pharmacy Chief Operating Officer Tim Scoma said the business was approved for its Adult Use Retail Dispensary license from the State Cannabis Control Board on July 10, “I still need to get my inspection done. I still need to get my product on the shelf. I still need to get some things set up when it comes to our POS (Point of Sale) system. I’m hoping by mid-August, but hopefully no later than September 1 I’d like to be open to the public.. have our doors open ready to go. There’s a few services we’ll be offering down the line, but right off the bat we’re just going to have in-store pick-up.”

Scoma said they also plan to offer online ordering where people place the order online and then pick up at the store.

Patient’s Pharmacy is owned by Diane Mathews and is the parent company of the dispensary, which will go by the named of Lifted.

Scoma said Patient’s Pharmacy, now located on Fairmount Avenue, had supplied pharmaceutical products to 40 to 50 local facilities for the developmentally disabled but in 2021, the New York State Office for People With Developmental Disabilities changed the bidding procedures to group all facilities for the developmentally disabled into one group, “We lost the bid because we’re just a small, family-owned business. We lost to CVS, of course. And once that happened in 2021, we just watched two or three every month of our facilities go until we were left with four. We had about four different facilities that we were able to provide medication for and it was detrimental to our business.”

Scoma said when New York State legalized recreational cannabis, his family saw an opportunity to pivot to add a new business to the portfolio.

He said the majority of cannabis product, including CBD products, sold in the store will come from Jamestown growers and producers with other products coming from licensed companies in New York State.

Lifted will be located at 320 North Main Street in the city of Jamestown.