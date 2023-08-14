Cash Cab’s Ben Bailey To Host Trivia Night Fundraiser for St. Susan Center

St. Susan Center is bringing Ben Bailey from the smash hit series “Cash Cab” to Jamestown.

St. Susan Center will be holding three preliminary trivia nights where teams of a maximum of five people will compete to participate in Trivia Night with Ben Bailey. The top team from each preliminary night will move forward to compete in Trivia Night with Ben Bailey on September 23, 2023.

The preliminaries will be held at St Susan Center at 6:00 p.m. on September 9, 12, and 16. Admission is free with the Center selling refreshments.

The main night will take place September 23 at the Crystal Ballroom in downtown Jamestown. Ben Bailey will host trivia night for the winning teams and perform stand-up comedy. Ashville General Store will provide a buffet.

Tickets are $50. For more information, visit stsusancenter.org or call 716-664-2253.