Cassadaga Job Corp Operations Being Paused

Cassadaga Job Corp’s operations are being put “on pause.”

The U.S. Department of Labor announced it will begin a phased pause in operations at contractor-operated Job Corps centers nationwide. The decision follows an internal review of the program’s outcome and structure and will be carried out in accordance with available funding, the statutory framework established under the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, and congressional notification requirements.

The DOL said the pause of operations at all contractor-operated Job Corps centers will occur by June 30, 2025. As the transition begins, the department is collaborating with state and local workforce partners to assist current students in advancing their training and connecting them with education and employment opportunities.

The local job corp facilities are located just outside the village of Cassadaga.

The department’s decision aligns with the President Donald Trump’s FY 2026 budget proposal and reflects the Administration’s commitment to ensure federal workforce investments deliver meaningful results for both students and taxpayers.

Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer said in a press release, “Job Corps was created to help young adults build a pathway to a better life through education, training, and community. However, a startling number of serious incident reports and our in-depth fiscal analysis reveal the program is no longer achieving the intended outcomes that students deserve. We remain committed to ensuring all participants are supported through this transition and connected with the resources they need to succeed as we evaluate the program’s possibilities.”

The Job Corps program has faced significant financial challenges under its current operating structure. In 2024, the program operated at a $140 million deficit, requiring the Biden administration to implement a pause in center operations to complete the program year. The deficit is projected to reach $213 million in 2025.

The Jamestown Post-Journal reports they received communication from the Department of Labor that states the Cassadaga center has a graduation rate of 39.53%. The official wrote, “High schools with graduation rates below 67% are considered low performing under federal law. The cost per graduate at this center is: $123,654.22.”

The Job Corps is a federal job training and education program designed to serve low-income youth between the ages of 16 and 24 who face barriers to education and employment, founded by the Economic Opportunity Act of 1964.