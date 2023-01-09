Catholic Charities Launches 2023 Appeal with $9.5 Million Goal

Catholic Charities of Buffalo has launched its 2023 Appeal with a goal of raising $9.5 million by June 30th.

This year marks the 100th year of Catholic Charities serving Western New York and the 99th year for the annual Appeal.

The annual Appeal helps fund 57 programs and services administered by Catholic Charities across 80 locations, including Chautauqua County, and many diocesan ministries through the Fund for the Faith.

The programs and services include basic emergency assistance such as food pantries, educational and vocational advancement services, family safety and stabilization services, immigration and refugee assistance, behavioral health and substance use treatment, and youth and family support services.

Catholic Charities president and CEO Deacon Steve Schumer said that in 2022, Catholic Charities’ programs and services supported more than 134,000 individuals, families, and children.

The Fund for the Faith provides for such ministries as campus ministry, cultural diversity, deaf ministry, parish spiritual renewal, marriage preparation, pro-life activities and services, leadership and support services for Catholic education, and curriculum for Faith Formation programs in Catholic schools, among others.

This year’s Appeal patron is Nelson H. Baker, founder of Our Lady of Victory charities and one of the signers of the letters of incorporation for Catholic Charities in 1923.

Visit ccwny.org/donate to donate.