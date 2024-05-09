Jamestown Smoke Shop Cited For Illegal Cannabis Sales

A Jamestown smoke shop has been cited for selling cannabis illegally.

Jamestown Police and the State Department of Taxation and Finance Criminal Investigations Division conducted numerous inspections on April 24, 2024 of the Royal Smoke Shop, located at 712 East Second Street.

Investigators say they found the shop to be selling illicit adult use cannabis and were cited for being an unregistered cannabis dealer.

Anyone with information about drug or criminal activity is asked to call the Jamestown Police Department Tip Line at 716-483-TIPS (8477) or the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Tip Line at 800-344-8702 or 716-664-2420.