CCIDA Approves Loans for New Brewery in Westfield

The Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency Board has approved loans for a new brewery in Westfield.

The board approved two Al Tech Revolving Loans for 3811 Holdings, LLC which is doing business as Ghostfish Brewing Company East. The first loan was $65,902 for machinery and equipment with the second loan totaling $100,000 for working capital.

The company will use the financing to set up brewing production in 5,100 square feet of space at the Grape Discovery Center. Ghostfish produces gluten-free craft beers.

The IDA Board also approved an Al Tech Revolving Loan to an Erie, Pennsylvania Print Shop owner to buy MW Graphics in Jamestown.

Barry Sharp, who owns Sharp Print Services, plans to purchase the building, equipment, and assets of MW Graphics located at 909 North Main Street.

IDA Business Development Manager Carol Rasmussen said the IDA is partnering with Cattaraugus County Bank on the deal, “His total project cost is $174,500. Catt County Bank will be doing a $75,000 ten year loan. He’s asking the IDA for $60,000 and an Al Tech Loan which includes a little bit of working capital and some of the building. The owners are, like him, very confident with him, he has a great relationship with them, so they’re in for $20,000 for a five-year loan.”

Rasmussen said Sharpe is putting in $19,500 of equity as well. She added that the two owners will stay on, with another employee being added in the future.

Lawton Boat Motors has purchased the former Fountain Bowl on Fluvanna Avenue with plans to turn it into a showroom and boat storage.

The IDA also approved a 15-year PILOT for real property and sales tax abatement. The total project cost is $945,000 and will create 6 construction jobs, and then 18 full-time jobs over the next three years.

Lawton hopes to have the boat storage completed by September with the showroom completed by April 2023.