CCIDA Issues Statement on ‘Clouded’ Future of Dunkirk’s Marina Operations

The Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency issued a statement on the “clouded” future of Dunkirk’s marina operation.

The statement follows criminal allegations made against Peter T. Smith of Forestville.

The IDA Board voted on June 27, 2023 to approve debt transfer from the Dunkirk Marina’s prior owner to Smith. That action had support of Dunkirk Mayor Willie Rosas.

Since then, according to the Jamestown Post-Journal, Smith is facing a number of charges stemming from a pair of incidents in the town of Sheridan that took place in July. He also has been issued an extreme risk protection order by New York State Police. That order prohibits a person from purchasing or possessing guns and requires the person to surrender any guns they already own or possess.

IDA CEO Mark Geise said in a statement, “It is impossible to predict circumstances that lead to criminal charges against Mr. Smith. While the marina’s future operation under Smith’s ownership is clouded, the CCIDA and partners are committed to continuing work that identifies and backs projects supporting development not just within Dunkirk’s waterfront neighborhood, but also, across the City of Dunkirk and northern Chautauqua County as a whole.

We support our partners within the City of Dunkirk Mayor’s Office and Planning and Development Department to further economic growth in Dunkirk.”