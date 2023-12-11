CCIDA Welcomes New Board Member

The Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency board has welcomed a new member.

The Chautauqua County Legislature approved the addition of Amy Harding at its October 2023 voting session.

Harding also was appointed to the boards for the Chautauqua Regional Economic Development Corporation (CREDC) and the Chautauqua County Capital Resource Corporation (CRC).

She brings more than 30 years of banking experience to the CCIDA, with expertise in lending and development. Harding has been employed at Lake Shore Savings Bank since 1997, and has held several positions including teller, personal banker, mortgage specialist, assistant manager, and manager. She is currently serving as Vice President and Regional Sales Manager for the bank.

Harding has served on the Allocations Committee for the United Way since 2014, and has also served on the board of the Chautauqua Safety Village for the past seven years where she serves as Treasurer. She is also an active member with the Chautauqua County Chamber of Commerce and continues her involvement in community and non-profit events.

Harding studied Business Administration at Jamestown Community College, and has attended numerous courses and seminars in banking and management from the Center of Financial Training.

She is a life-long Chautauqua County resident and currently lives in Sherman.