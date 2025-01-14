CCS-TV announces fundraising campaign

CCS-TV has announced its 2025 fundraising campaign.

The goal is to raise $40,000 through community donations and sponsorships to fund program enhancements, equipment upgrades, and increased opportunities for young broadcasters.

CCS-TV is partnering this year with the Chautauqua Sports Hall of Fame to feature the broadcast of all 22 home games for the Jamestown Tarp Skunks Baseball team.

CCS-TV also plans to enhance its programming lineup, including community event broadcasts featuring Jamestown’s St. Patrick’s Day “Turn the River Green” celebration, Memorial Day observances, the Chautauqua Farmer-Neighbor Dinner, Gus Macker Basketball Tournament, and the Jamestown Holiday Parade.

Additionally, 2025 will see the return of several feature programs, including CHQ In-View, a topical news magazine show highlighting local stories from the perspective of today’s youth. Other shows like CCS Community Conversations, features, and new programs created by local students will also be part of the lineup.

CCS-TV mentors provide middle and high school students with hands-on experience in the broadcasting industry. The CCS-TV Community Club welcomed dozens of young broadcasters in 2024, and the organization looks forward to expanding its free programming to even more students in 2025. Participants gain practical experience in production, storytelling, and communication while fostering creativity and teamwork in a supportive environment.

To learn more about CCS-TV’s Community Club, or to sign up a student broadcaster, visit ccs-tv.com/join.

Community members can donate online at ccs-tv.com/donate or contact Pat Smeraldo via email at ccsolutions716@gmail.com or call (716) 739-2279.