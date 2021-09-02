Celoron Considering Applying for CDBG Funds for Resident Home Repairs

The Village of Celoron is looking for homeowners who might be interested in assistance with home repairs. The village is considering applying for Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds through the New York State Office of Community Renewal to assist low and moderate income homeowners in the village with repairs.

The Village would use CDBG funds to help eligible homeowners complete necessary repairs such as roof repair or replacement, porch repair, window replacement, installation of new furnaces or hot water tanks, insulation, electrical upgrades, accessibility modifications such as wheel chair ramps and walk-in showers, and any other repair needed to assure that the home remained structurally sound and safe for the owners’ use.

To be eligible, you must be a homeowner in the Village of Celoron, be current on your property taxes and be low to moderate income. The maximum income for a household of one is $38,850, for a household of two is $44,400, for a household of three is $49,950 and for a household of four is $55,500. Income limits continue to increase as household size increases. Rental properties will not be eligible for assistance.

These funds are a grant and do not have to be repaid as long as you plan to remain in the home for 3 years after the work is complete.

For more information, visit the Village Hall to fill out an application or call Chautauqua Home Rehabilitation and Improvement Corporation (CHRIC) at 716-753-4650. The application is also available on the Village website: www.celoronny.org