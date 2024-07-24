‘Cents for St. Susan’s’ Fundraiser Sets Record

The “Cents for St. Susan’s” fundraiser has raised a record amount to benefit the St. Susan Center soup kitchen.

The fundraiser organized by the Jamestown Board of Public Utilities raised$35,401.37 this year. This is compared with $32,508 raised in 2024. The total amount raised over the BPU’s 25 yearly campaigns is $395,520.91 .

BPU Communications Coordinator Becky Robbins said in addition to sponsorship gifts and mail-in or online gifts, $1,996.17 was contributed in the yellow coin canisters placed around the community. Residents also donated $300.35 in redeemable cans and bottles.

The hot dog sale, staffed by employee volunteers outside the BPU Customer Service Office during lunch hours, set a record profit of $1,313.85 this year.