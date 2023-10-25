Chautauqua County Airports Receiving $1.6 Million For Infrastructure Enhancements

The Chautauqua County Airports in Dunkirk and Jamestown are receiving a combined total of $1.6 million for infrastructure enhancements.

The Jamestown Airport will receive $1.1 million toward the improvement of existing commercial space within the airport terminal building, replacement of a rapid heating system in an existing hangar, and the replacement of an existing security camera system in and around the terminal.

The Dunkirk Airport will receive $500,0000 toward the replacement of two existing bi-fold hangar doors with new electric bi-fold doors.

The funding is being administered by the New York State Department of Transportation with projects funded through the Aviation Capital Grant Program.