Chautauqua County COVID-19 Rate ‘Substantial,’ 12 New Cases Monday

Chautauqua County now has a “substantial” transmission rate of COVID-19 according to the Centers for Disease Control. There were 12 new cases of COVID-19 reported for Monday, August 9th in Chautauqua County.

According to the most recent numbers from the county’s COVID-19 dashboard, there were 84 active cases as of Monday and 5 hospitalizations.

The 7-day average positivity rate is 4.5% with a CDC level of community transmission is considered substantial. Erie County, New York and Erie County, Pennsylvania also have substantial transmission rates according to the CDC.

The CDC issued guidance at the end of July that recommends that fully vaccinated people wear masks indoors if they’re in areas with “substantial” or “high” transmission of COVID-19.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been over 9400 confirmed cases in the county, with over 9200 being listed as recovered. 159 people have died of COVID-19 in Chautauqua County.

According to the New York State Vaccination Tracker, 51% of the county’s total population have now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 64,552 residents have one dose while 59,532 are considered completely vaccinated.

County Executive PJ Wendel will be holding a briefing at 10am this morning to give an update on the evolving COVID-19 situation. The press conference will be livestreamed on the County’s Facebook page.