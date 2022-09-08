Chautauqua County DA Needs Time To Review Materials in Rushdie Stabbing Case

The Chautauqua County District Attorney says he needs more time to review evidence in the case against the man accused of stabbing author Salman Rushdie.

DA Jason Schmidt, Public Defender Ned Barone, and the man accused in the case, Hadi Matar, were in Chautauqua County Court for a discovery conference Wednesday.

Schmidt told Judge Dave Foley that the prosecution was still reviewing over 30,000 files from the State Police as part of its investigation. In a statement to media, Schmidt said due to this “exceptionally voluminous” amount of materials the prosecution is afforded an additional 30 days to meet its obligation without making a motion in court.

Under New York’s discovery laws, the prosecution is required to comply with disclosure obligations within 20 days after a defendant is arraigned on an indictment.

All parties will appear in court again on Tuesday, September 13. Schmidt stated he plans to request a limit on who is allowed to review material disclosed ahead of trial.