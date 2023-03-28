Chautauqua County Department of Mental Hygiene and Social Services Merger Complete

The merging of the Chautauqua County Department of Mental Hygiene and Division of Social Services has been completed.

Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel announced the new department will be known as the Chautauqua County Department of Mental Hygiene and Social Services.

He also formally announced his appointment of Carmelo Hernandez as the new department’s director.

Wendel said in a statement, “This integrated department will provide enhanced services and treatment opportunities to county residents while preventing residents from slipping through the cracks when dealing with multiple county agencies. ”

Hernandez began his position as Director of Community Mental Hygiene Services on September 7, 2021 filling the vacancy left by former director Pat Brinkman, who retired in April of 2021.

Prior to being hired by Chautauqua County, Hernandez previously served as a lead therapist at Alssaro Counseling Services in New Rochelle and a mental health consultant at WestCOP in Westchester.

He earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Social Work and Master’s Degree in Organizational Leadership at Mercy College and holds a Master’s Degree in Social Work from New York University.