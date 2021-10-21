Chautauqua County Has Had 200 Deaths from COVID-19 Since Start of Pandemic

Chautauqua County crossed the threshold of 200 deaths from COVID-19 in the last week. The County’s weekly report for October 10th through 16th included 8 new deaths for a total of 200 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

There were 236 new cases last week with 73 of those cases located in Jamestown. The number of new cases fell 44% from the previous week.

There are 255 active cases and 25 people hospitalized.

The 7-day average positivity rate is down over 2 percentage points to 5.1-percent but the CDC level of community transmission remains at “High.”

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 12,843 confirmed cases in the county, with 12,388 being listed as recovered.

According to the CDC Vaccination Tracker, 57% of the county’s total population have now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 52.1% of the total population is fully vaccinated. Of the 236 new cases for last week, 52% were not vaccinated.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced the launch of a new centralized website for New York State COVID-19 data. This website includes new data as well as a reorganization of previously released data to make it easier for the public to access, read and understand. In addition, more COVID-19 data is now being made available on Health Data NY.

The new website marks the creation of a single landing page for COVID-19 dashboards that is easy to access, rather than having to navigate different dashboards on different platforms. The new data homepage links to 16 key data pages organized into five major categories. In addition, the Department of Health retooled several dashboards that were created early in the pandemic to provide information in a manner that is easier to understand and more relevant to current needs.

The COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring Dashboard has been removed as it was built to support regional reopening metrics that are no longer relevant. Cases per 100k is available on the COVID-19 Testing Dashboard, and detailed hospitalization information is now available on Health Data NY.

The link to the new COVID-19 data website for New York state is coronavirus.health.ny.gov/covid-19-data-new-york