Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel has announced that County Director of Human Resources Jean Riley is resigning April 16, 2022.

Riley said in release that she and her family are relocating away from Chautauqua County.

Riley was appointed as the Human Resources Director on August 10, 2020. A press release stated Wendel will soon begin the process of finding a replacement and will establish a bi-partisan search committee to help him find the next human resources director.