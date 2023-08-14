WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Chautauqua County Libraries Awarded Over $392,000 in State Construction Grants

The James Prendergast Library

Libraries in Chautauqua County have been awarded $392,417 in New York State Public Library Construction Grants.

The funding will assist with renovation and construction projects. The awards are from $34 million in capital funds allocated by the State Legislature for public library construction and renovations as part of the state budget.

Libraries in Chautauqua County awarded funding include:
Ashville Library, $10,202 to renovate the library restroom.
Dunkirk Public Library, $123,345 to repair masonry and improve electrical, lighting and HVAC systems.
Falconer Public Library, $14,042 to replace the front door for handicapped accessibility, install a book return slot, and replace glass panels.
Fluvanna Free Library, $75,788 to build a new ADA compliant vestibule/entrance.
Hazeltine Public Library in Busti, $8,306 to install ADA compliant doors.
James Prendergast Library, $35,044 to add LED lighting, acoustic panels and update the library’s Makerspace.
Patterson Library in Westfield, $125,690 to update the library kitchen and waterproof marble and brick.

