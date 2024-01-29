WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Chautauqua County Partnership for Economic Growth Provided $459,000 for 26 Projects in 2023

Representatives from the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation were in Chautauqua County Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024 to learn more about the CCPEG projects funded through the foundation, as presented in the 2023 CCIDA/CREDC annual report. From left to right: Gary Henry, CCIDA/CREDC board president; Nathan Aldrich, Chautauqua County economic development coordinator and CCPEG manager; Eric Phamdo, Wilson Foundation Program Officer; Paul Riser, Wilson Foundation program officer; and Mark Geise, deputy county executive for economic development, CCIDA/CREDC CEO, and CCPEG founder and advisory board co-chair.

The Chautauqua County Partnership for Economic Growth provided $459,000 for 26 projects in 2023.

Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency CEO Mark Geise and Economic Development Coordinator Nate Aldrich provided an overview of the partnership’s work and accomplishments in 2023 during the monthly Chautauqua Region Economic Development Corporation board of directors meeting on January 23.

The Partnership provided financial assistance and technical assistance to the 26 projects. They also were awarded 11 grants totaling over $1.18 million to assist with funding the targeted projects, and also helped to leverage an additional $28,251,000 on behalf of its partners, including assisting the City of Dunkirk with being awarded $10 million from the State Downtown Revitalization Initiative.

The Partnership also worked in collaboration with IDA to roll out the nearly-completed talent attraction and retention marketing campaign that they say will help address population decline and supply businesses with much-needed labor. That campaign is expected to launch within the next few months.

The CCIDA/CREDC 2023 Year-end Report & 2024 Work Plan can be found at CCIDA.com.

