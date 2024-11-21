Chautauqua County Partnership for Economic Growth Receives $1.625 Million Award

The Chautauqua County Partnership for Economic Growth has received a $1.625 million award from the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation.

The three-year grant will extend and enhance CCPEG’s administrative and project development capacity while dedicating the majority of the funding for the implementation of priority projects in alignment with the county’s economic development strategy.

This flexible funding pool is designed to provide critical local-matching dollars for catalytic economic and community development projects seeking funding from a multitude of local, state, federal, and philanthropic sources.

While specific projects to be funded by the Wilson Foundation award are yet to be determined, criteria such as project readiness, feasibility, and economic impact will be used to guide decision-making.