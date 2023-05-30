Chautauqua County Receives National Commission on Correctional Health Care Accreditation

Chautauqua County has received the state’s accreditation from the National Commission on Correctional Health Care.

Sheriff Jim Quattrone announced the accreditation designation to the County Legislature at their monthly meeting on May 24. He said Chautauqua County is one of under five counties in New York State to have the designation.

Quattrone said there are minimum health care standards set in the jail, “This basically, expectations and standards of our medical staff and mental health staff combined, working together, having joint medical records, so they’ve had to work extra hard.”

Quattrone said due to the county being accepted into a nationwide study by Harvard University, the costs of applying for the accreditation were covered by Harvard.

He thanked Public Health Director Dr. Michael Faulk, Community Health Nursing Director Kathy Burgess, Public Health Nurse Alison Epsin, as well as all of the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene for their work in achieving this accreditation.