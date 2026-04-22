Chautauqua County Seeing Progress In Economic Indicators

Chautauqua County is seeing progress in its economic indicators.

County Executive PJ Wendel, in giving his 2026 State of the County Address Tuesday, shared statistics from the Bureau of Economic Analysis, “Over the most recent five year period, Chautauqua County’s GDP (Gross Domestic Product) grew by an impressive 29% making Chautauqua County the ninth fastest growing county economy in the state of New York.”

Wendel said the county’s median household income increased from $46,000 in 2019 to $58,351 in 2024, a 25% gain in the most recent year recorded. He said Chautauqua also ranked eighth best county in the state for year over year, per capita income growth. Wendel added that county wide poverty rates have also fallen from 19.4% in 2014 to 17.4% in 2024.

Wendel gave his address during a CHQ Chamber meeting. We will have County Executive Wendel on Community Matters this Thursday at 5:00 p.m. to further discuss his State of the County.

