The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of possible human remains in the town of Portland. The Sheriff’s Officer said that the remains were found off Woleben Road on Sunday near the “Rails To Trails” hiking trail.

The Sheriff’s Office is working with the Chautauqua County Forensic Investigation Team and the Mercyhurst Forensic Anthropology department in this investigation. Further details will be released as they become available