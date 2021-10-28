Chautauqua County Surpasses 13,000 Cases of COVID-19 Since Beginning of Pandemic

There have been over 13,000 cases of COVID-19 in Chautauqua County since the beginning of the pandemic. The County’s weekly report for October 17th through 23rd had 288 new cases with 94 of those cases located in Jamestown. There also were 6 new deaths related to COVID-19 for a total of 206 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are 252 active cases and 21 people hospitalized.

The 7-day average positivity rate is up slightly from last week at 5.8-percent with the CDC level of community transmission of “High.”

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 13,129 confirmed cases in the county, with 12,671 being listed as recovered.

According to the CDC Vaccination Tracker, 57.4% of the county’s total population have now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 52.6% of the total population is fully vaccinated.