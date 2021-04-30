Chautauqua County to Unveil MOU for Chautauqua Lake

Chautauqua County will unveil a new Memorandum of Understanding regarding the future of Chautauqua Lake next Wednesday, May 5th. County Executive PJ Wendel said, while appearing on WRFA’s Community Matters, it’s going to be an organic approach to the lake in the future with looking at long-term solutions,

“Long-term meaning a Lake Management Program, implementing that management program. Looking at a steady funding stream for a Lake Management Program vis-à-vis a lake district should that go into effect. That way we have a steady funding stream. We know where monies are going to come every year.”

Wendel said both the use of herbicides and weed harvesting can be used together effectively and safely,

“We have an herbicide right now that’s known as ProcellaCOR and that has no limits right now to be used near water intakes. Now we’re not using it near water intakes. We’re recognizing and we’re taking a very safe approach and that’s been supported by the DEC and where they’re allowing the use and only the use of that herbicide at certain areas of the Lake north of Long Point.”

Wendel says the Chautauqua Lake Association has done a great job of managing the lake over the last 70 years and it’s time now to pivot to having a Lake Management Program,

“Where we hire a Lake Management company that can come in and look at the data, look at the science that’s happening here in our lake, take all the pieces and listen to what the lake is telling us and then formulate a plan on-going to better enhance the cleanliness of our lake. It’s an economic driver and I’m very committed to making sure we work together on this.”

Wendel says the M-O-U will be an example of the unity needed for this project.