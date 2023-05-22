Chautauqua County Visitors Bureau Hosting Pennsylvania Bus Association’s Annual Conference

The Chautauqua County Visitors Bureau along with local hotels and attractions will host the Pennsylvania Bus Association‘s 2023 Annual Conference in June.

Close to 200 attendees, including motor coach company owners and senior management, and group tour operators; are expected to visit the county June 18 through 21st for educational sessions, keynote presentations and industry networking, along with key opportunities to experience local attractions, restaurants, and retailers.

Celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, the Pennsylvania Bus Association is a nonprofit organization with over 750 member businesses dedicated to representing the interests of private bus companies operating in Pennsylvania, promoting travel by motorcoach, and use of tour and charter services provided by operator members in cooperation with its travel industry supplier members.

The Chautauqua Harbor Hotel will serve as the host hotel for conference meetings and events, with additional attendees staying at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Jamestown. The opening night welcome event will be hosted by the Chautauqua Institution at the Athenaeum Hotel with evening cruises on the Chautauqua Belle. A neighborhood “dine-around” evening will enable attendees to dine at local restaurants in Jamestown, Bemus Point or Mayville. The closing night event will be a private dinner party at the National Comedy Center.

Comedy Center Vice President of Marketing and Communications Gary Hahn said, “This is the biggest travel and tourism conference ever to come to Chautauqua County, and such a wonderful opportunity for all of us to showcase the amazing attractions, hotels, and restaurants that we can offer tour operators looking for new and unique experiences for their groups.”

Regional and local travel and tourism professionals are encouraged to attend the conference to benefit from educational sessions and networking opportunities. Membership in the Pennsylvania Bus Association is not required. Registration is open until June 2, 2023.

For more information, visit: http://pabus.org/Events/Annual-Meeting/Annual-Meeting-2023