Chautauqua Institution Property Owners Taking Issue With Major Cuts to Opera Theatre Program

Some Chautauqua Institution property owners are taking issue with the near elimination of the Opera Theatre Company program.

Banker and Attorney Rick Reiser, whose family has owned property at the Institution since the early 1980s, said the news of cuts to the 94-year old program came as a shock.

He said the Opera Program wasn’t the only recent cut by the Institution with the Visual Arts Quad being closed in February of this year, “Allegedly because the director left. Which was true. She did leave. But, people have left jobs like that before and they replace them quickly. They have a methodology and can stay up and running but they chose not to.”

Reiser said based on the Institution’s financial records for 2022, expenditures for programming have remained flat, aside from inflationary increases, versus “incredible” increases in administrative costs and the costs of several new initiatives including the Jefferson Project on Chautauqua Lake that he says are outside the core mission of the Institution, “And the shift away from what it is that brought people here, especially those who come short term and kind of help pay the freight for running this place and I thought that’s something. The misallocation of resources was basically something that had to be described to the community. And the Opera was just one example.”

Rick Reiser’s Letter to Chautauqua Institution Board of Trustees and Community

Property Owner Georgia Court has circulated a letter sent to the Chautauqua Institution Board of Trustees calling on donations to the Institution be suspended until Institution President Michael Hill is replaced, and “…and appropriate action is taken by the Board to demonstrate the priority of the budget and its administration to preserve and promote the Institution’s defining Four Pillars Programs, including its renowned Arts programs.”

Reiser said while he supports the suspension of donations, he does not support another proposed action by property owners to hold a “vote of no confidence” in regards to President Hill.

He added he would like the Institution administration to be more transparent and engaged with the community.

WRFA reached out to President Hill for comment on these concerns but as of press time had not received a reply.